(The Center Square) – New Mexico’s oil and gas industry continues to recover following the hit taken from COVID-19 and a production war in the Mideast that caused a glut in supply.
Since plummeting in April due to travel restrictions, barrel prices have reached approximately $40, as reported by Carlsbad Current Argus.
For the market to be considered recovered, prices must reach $60 a barrel, which could take three years, said Bernadette Johnson, vice president of market intelligence at Enverus, a firm specializing in global energy market analytics\.
Jim Winchester, executive director for the Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico, told Center Square he doesn’t think anyone can predict whether oil prices will ever return to where they were before the coronavirus pandemic, but as the industry does recover, it will likely be incrementally.
“The recovery of the industry is dependent upon oil prices,” he said. “As a commodity, oil prices are directly impacted by supply and demand. Until COVID vaccines begin to reach the general population and people resume regular traveling, there will continue to be more supply and less demand. Once demand picks back up, we should see oil prices increase.”
Additional factors beyond travel restrictions affect prices, however, which makes a full recovery harder to forecast, he said.
One of those factors may be politics, according to Robert McEntyre, spokesperson for the New Mexico Oil & Gas Association.
“The fundamental value of New Mexico’s assets and geology remains very strong, and our state will continue to attract jobs and investment as long as state and federal policies allow, he told The Center Square. “Political risk, rather than the pandemic, is the top impediment to growth in the near future.”
The state currently leases much of its vast federal land to oil and gas producers, McEntyre said.
“President-elect Biden has pledged to end leasing to oil and gas producers on federal land, and that would have an enormous impact on our state’s ability to grow economically and generate revenue for public schools and the state budget,” he said. “We need to ensure that as policies are proposed – at all levels of government – jobs and the economic health of our communities and states are also front and center.”
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also supports Biden's policies.
Winchester credits efforts by President Donald Trump and government programs with helping to turn markets around.
“Certainly for members of the Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico (IPANM), the stimulus provided by the PPP helped bridge the loss of revenue from shutting in wells when oil prices crashed in March,” Winchester said. “Furthermore, efforts by the Trump administration to pressure OPEC into production cuts last spring helped stabilize oil prices in the immediate aftermath of the price crash.”
McEntyre has confidence in the industry’s ability to bounce back.
“Producers are accustomed to navigating challenges inherent in a fluctuating global commodity market and the industry will emerge stronger as we have always done,” he said.