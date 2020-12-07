(The Center Square) – New Mexico’s outdoor industry added $2.4 billion to the state's gross domestic product in 2019, the New Mexico Economic Development Department (NMEDD) says, but a separate survey finds challenges within the industry after government restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We know that the outdoor economy is a powerhouse in this state,” Alexandra Navas, director for the New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division (ORD), told The Center Square.
The NMEDD report, which used data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, showed the industry supplied New Mexico with 35,065 jobs and $1.2 billion in total income.
Compared to national growth since 2018, New Mexico’s outdoor recreation income has grown 3.7% more at 7.6%, while growth for the state’s entire outdoor economy has also outstripped growth for the country by 2.2%, as reported by the Las Cruces Bulletin.
Last year’s outdoor recreation industry GDP represented 2.2% of the state’s entire GDP.
The promising numbers do not reflect recent events, however. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's tough restrictions on businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19 are hurting most industries, including outdoor recreation.
In a survey of 128 ourdoor businesses in the state ordered by ORD earlier in the year, more than 90% of respondents, 78% of which are small, local businesses, reported lost revenue and/or the inability to cover basic expenses as a result of the economic effects of Lujan Grisham's COVID-19 restrictions.
More than 30 percent were forced to close between March and May because of Lujan Grisham's emergency orders. And more than 30 percent were forced to furlough or lay off more than 75 percent of their employees.
Nearly 40 percent of those surveyed said they lost more than 75 percent of revenue. And more than 60 percent said their summer seasons were disrupted and trade shows were cancelled.
But even for 2020, it’s not all bad news.
“There’s a number that have actually done really well during this period as people turn to the outdoors in record numbers," Navas said. "I think they’re seeing a lot of newcomers come in and buy gear. I think the epitome of that is bike shops. We’ve seen bike shops be really, really busy in New Mexico like they have been as a whole in the country."
Navas said the ORD wants to make sure the state has the resources and plan to grow those numbers, and they have a multi-layered strategy in place to do that.
One layer is workforce development. Navas said they want to make sure New Mexicans are filling those 35,000 outdoor industry jobs.
“We have a few programs in place to actually create those career pathways,” Navas said. “We’re working with educators and workforce development professionals to do that, to see our high school students moving up through an outdoor career ladder.”