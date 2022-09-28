Incumbent Yvette Herrell (R), Gabriel Vasquez (D), and write-in Eliseo Luna (D) are running in the November 8, 2022, general election for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District.
The Las Cruces Sun News’ Michael McDevitt wrote, “While CD2 has traditionally been a red seat, it’s been marked as a likelier Democratic district by the Cook Political Report following redistricting last year. Under New Mexico’s redrawn district map, which follows the 2020 U.S. Census, the district dominates the southwestern corner of the state.”
Herrell was first elected to Congress in 2020, defeating then-incumbent Xochitl Torres Small (D) 54% to 46%. Before being elected to Congress, Herrell served in the New Mexico House of Representatives from 2011 to 2018. In a campaign ad, Herrell said, “Costs and crime are rising, so I’m fighting to stop Biden’s out-of-control inflation, secure our border, and make our neighborhoods safer.”
Vasquez currently works as director of strategy and partnerships at HECHO (Hispanics Enjoying Camping, Hunting, and the Outdoors), a program sponsored by the National Wildlife Federation. He previously served as a Las Cruces city councilor from 2017 to 2021. In a campaign ad, Vasquez said “To protect a woman’s right to choose, lower costs for families, and give New Mexico what it deserves, I’ll stand up to any party leader.”
Both the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) have selected their candidates in this race to be part of their respective Red to Blue and Patriot funding and support programs.
The outcome of this race will affect the partisan balance of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 118th Congress. All 435 districts in the House are up for election. As of September 20, 2022, Democrats hold a 221-212 advantage in the U.S. House with two vacancies. Republicans need to gain a net of six districts to win a majority in the chamber.
Daily Kos calculated what the results of the 2020 presidential election in this district would have been following redistricting. Joe Biden (D) would have received 51.9% of the vote in this district and Donald Trump (R) would have received 46.1%.