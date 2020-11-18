(The Center Square) – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has proposed a $25 million special appropriation as an economic stimulus package for the New Mexico tourism industry.
The state’s tourism industry has taken a beating with the state’s strict response to COVID-19. The cost to the state from tourism losses for this year is an estimated $4.3 billion, and includes lost visitor spending, lost state and local taxes, and paid-out unemployment benefits, according to the New Mexico Tourism Department. Without intervention, estimations suggest the state could take up to seven years to recover.
The proposed stimulus package would happen in fiscal year 2022, but that would potentially only be the first installment. An annual investment of $25 million in tourism recovery over the next three years could save the state an estimated $2 billion per year, according to the department.
Jennifer Kimball, board chairman for La Fonda on the Plaza in Santa Fe, the oldest hotel site in the nation, and chair of the state tourism commission, says the proposal is the "first good news" they’ve had since March.
“It’s interesting what people call things in terms of stimulus,” Kimball told The Center Square, “I first off want to say we’re very grateful to have the governor pushing this, but it’s been funny because a lot of the industry, when they hear stimulus, think it’s going to subsidize the industry, which it is you know on down the line, but my understanding is it’s going to be spent on marketing the state of New Mexico, and trying to give us money and funds to drive tourists and tourism back to the state.”
New Mexico requires a 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the state, and that has brought tourism to a grinding halt, Kimball said.
“I run a hotel, and our occupancy is lower than it’s been in memory,” she said.
In addition to hospitality, restaurants and retail businesses all depend on New Mexico’s usually thriving tourism industry. The state will need the stimulus if they are going to compete, Kimball said.
“A lot of our neighboring states like Arizona, Texas and Utah didn’t have that same quarantine, so I think we do need the stimulus money to market our state,” Kimball said. “Once the governor thinks we have COVID under control and we can open for business, we are going to need to market, because I think Texas and our neighboring states are a step ahead of us because they didn’t have the quarantine in place.”
The stimulus package is slated for consideration during the 2021 Legislative Session, according to the press release.