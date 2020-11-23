(The Center Square) – Cattle ranchers across New Mexico are struggling as drought conditions continue to grip their grazing lands.
“Some areas may have received some moisture in the spring and then maybe a little bit in July, but then our monsoon season just did not produce for us, so it made for an extreme drought this year,” New Mexico Cattle Growers Association (NMCGA) President Randell Major told Center Square.
Major owns a ranch in Socorro County.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have received some rains here in August, so forage-wise we’re actually doing good, but I tell you, it’s been another one of those strange years where my neighbor two miles away didn’t get any rain,” Major said.
Other cattle ranchers and producers told him they had received no moisture at all this year, the president said.
NMCGA has heard from struggling cattle workers in every region of the state, Jonas Moya, executive director of the association, said.
Based on conversations Major has had with ranchers, he said it appears the state’s eastern side is the hardest hit.
To avoid overgrazing and to keep supplemental feed costs down, many ranchers are forced to deeply cull their prime breeding herds, which has long-term impacts, Major said.
“It can take a decade or two to start getting some good cows back together,” he said.
Poor sale prices for their animals compound ranchers’ financial difficulties due to market flooding from the backlog caused by COVID-19 earlier this year, Major said.
Depending on what region ranchers are in and how bad the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration deem the dryness is in each region, ranchers can qualify for supplemental feed aid through a grant program run by the USDA.
Called the Livestock Forage Disaster Program, it reimburses ranchers for the cost of at least some supplemental forage if they are forced to buy in feed because of lost forage.
“Unfortunately, sometimes forage prices are way above what that check amount would be, that price they’re given, so then they still have to offset that with their own capital,” Moya told The Center Square.