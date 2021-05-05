(The Center Square) – After a year of mandatory COVID-19 restrictions that still are ongoing, New Mexico businesses are now being hit with an increase in unemployment insurance taxes.
About 8,000 businesses received notification that their taxes were going up, some as high as 1,200%, according to Carla Sonntag, president of the New Mexico Business Coalition.
She says the tax hike is illegal.
“There was a law that we wrote, the New Mexico Business Coalition drafted it and helped get it passed in the special session last year in June, that said layoffs were as a result of the health orders that shut businesses down would not be counted against an employer’s history,” Sonntag told The Center Square.
The law discounts all layoffs between March 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, regardless of association with the pandemic.
The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) has not been following this law, Sonntag said.
NMDWS said some of the recent rate increases may be a reflection of changes outside the moratorium as the tax rate is determined on a three-year average, KRQE reported.
Regardless, state Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Sandoval, says this is too much, according to the KRQE report.
“It’s one of the worst things we could’ve done to our small businesses,” Brandt said. “We’ve had them shut down for over a year or at limited capacity and now we’ve added a tax hike to deal with the unemployment insurance that, through no fault of their own, some of their employees had to go on unemployment because we as a government told them they had to shut down. It’s just breaking the back of already struggling businesses.”
Most of those businesses are retail shops and restaurants, which are the most heavily impacted by the mandated shutdowns.
Sonntag is worried about the future of New Mexico businesses and the economy.
“When you’re looking at a 1,200% rate increase, and that’s going to be paid on every employee you bring back, that is going to slow the recovery of jobs being put back online,” Sonntag said.