(The Center Square) – New Mexico’s spending on health care increased by more than 25% in 2020 thanks to pandemic aid from the federal CARES Act, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Overall, New Mexico’s health expenditures increased from $381 million in fiscal year 2019 to $479.3 million in 2020, according to the bureau. That increase ranks New Mexico seventh highest among states that saw a greater-than 20% increase in their health expenditures.
The data comes from the Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State Government Finances, which only covered the first three months of the pandemic. Even so, the data still “show[s] the potential impact [the legislation] had on government finances,” the report concludes.
The CARES Act, which was signed into law in late March 2020, distributed more than $2 trillion in economic relief. This legislation helped boost state expenditures from $1.6 trillion in 2019 to $1.7 trillion in 2020, a 8.7% overall increase, according to the report.
Overall, the report found that the CARES Act increased national health spending by an average of 12.25%, while nine states saw their health spending increase by more than 20%.
Health expenditures include spending categories such as outpatient care, public health administration, research, and immunization, among others.
The states with the largest increases to health spending were Minnesota (91.75%), Rhode Island (61.12%), and Maryland (53.84%).