(The Center Square) – Positive coronavirus tests in 73 students and staff at New Mexico public schools were reported in the last four days, sparking rapid response teams to trace the outbreak.
Bernalillo County had the highest count with 15 – eight staff and seven students – according to the state’s Public Education Department.
“Close contacts” that include other staff and families are being informed of the positive cases and told to quarantine for 14 days, while classroom and facilities that were affected will be cleaned and disinfected.
That’s just the latest in New Mexico, as the mayor of Albuquerque ramps up enforcement and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham sets further restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Business owners and other groups are concerned that more restrictions will do further damage to the economy, which already has the eighth highest unemployment rate in the country.
Hospitals also are taking action.
Representatives of hospital systems Lovelace, Presbyterian and the University of New Mexico Hospital issued a statement Monday warning that the health care system could become stressed if the trend of around 900 daily cases continues.
In a statement, Dr. Jason Mitchell said continuing the trend could result in a shortage of health care workers and hospital beds. Presbyterian had four times the number of patients hospitalized over just four weeks ago, including 84 coronavirus patients and 26 patients in critical care.
“If you look at the numbers and don’t assume that we roll over on those numbers and they come down, this will grow to a point where I don’t think anyone can take care of them,” Mitchell said.
Among new restrictions and rules from Lujan Grisham that have businesses concerned:
- Beginning Oct. 23, retail stores were ordered to close by 10 p.m., the same time restaurants and bars were ordered to close.
- Also Oct. 23, state-run museums and historical sites were closed.
- Restaurants were ordered to keep a logbook of customers who dine on site for three weeks.
- By Oct. 30, restaurants must earn New Mexico Safe Certification to open to 25 percent of capacity for indoor dining, which many restaurant owners say is unustainable. Those that do not earn the certification will not be allowed to offer inside dining, according to Lujan Grisham's order.
- Food and drink establishments must allow spot testing of employees.
- Four rapid responses in 14 days will trigger a closing of two weeks for food and drink establishments, gyms, lodging, retail and other close-contact type of business.
- A pause has been ordered on more hybrid learning.
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said in a one week span the city had 147 enforcement interactions and, so far in October, at least 351 education interactions addressing face mask wearing, social distancing, indoor seating and occupancy numbers.
The city has its own restrictions in addition to the state’s that include ensuring all retail businesses including grocery stores must provide exclusive hours for residents who face high-risk complications from the virus.
That and occupancy restrictions will be closely watched, Keller warned.
The city, he said, “Is going to be drastically ramping up enforcement.”
It’s a lot to take in, even for restaurants that have already earned the state’s certification.
“We are doing everything we can, and hopefully numbers will change, and business will pick up,” said Theresa Padilla, one of the family members who has owned Pete’s Café in Belen for 70 years.
Indeed, if the trend continues, business owners and workers worry that another lockdown looms. Some residents and business owners believe that could occur shortly after the election if there is no turnaround.
“We’re very concerned if it gets worse,” Padilla said. “That’s what the trend had been the last two or three weeks. It seems to keep spiking. I feel it's going to take individuals to get serious about it before things can turn around.”
The saving grace for Pete’s, she said, is that it’s been around so long that it has a base of loyal customers.
“We are willing to do everything that is required of us,” she said.