New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham delivers her State of the State address at the opening day of an annual legislative session in the House of Representatives in Santa Fe, N.M., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Lujan Grisham called for new gun control laws and greater accountability for firearms manufacturers while denouncing recent drive-by shootings against state legislators and a national "scourge" of violence. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)