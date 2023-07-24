(The Center Square) – For the first time in New Mexico, companies are eligible to receive up to 90% of training costs, thanks to the New Mexico Economic Development Department’s plan to introduce an additional 5% to 15% through the Job Training Incentive Program.
Deputy Secretary Jon Clark announced the plan at the department’s July meeting. It funds the training of 545 trainees and three interns.
“JTIP is renowned nationally as a great tool to help create jobs and allow local businesses to train new employees, and this month’s total of a potential 545 trainees is a huge step for New Mexico to advance the skills of our workforce,” Clark reported.
Training for Veterans, graduates of a New Mexico institution of higher education, candidates for high-wage positions, and residents in rural communities were qualifying criteria for an additional increase of up to 15% on base reimbursements of 50-75%.
Six high-tech companies will receive a combined total of $6,375,208 for job training. But Intel Corp’s plan to train up to 480 new employees, for which it was awarded $4,957,100, created the record allotment for July.
Intel has operated its innovation hub in Rio Rancho since 1980 and employs more than 2,000 of New Mexico’s residents in technology for Itel’s next era of computing.
Besides Intel, The Boeing Company in Albuquerque was awarded $676,130.52. To train 20 individuals in its Laser & Electro-Optical Systems business unit. LEOS programs consist of government contracts, internal research and development (IR&D) projects, and Boeing internal work transactions.
TS-Nano, Inc. in Albuquerque is an ESG company that manufactures monitoring systems for gas-emitting oil well bores and nano-modified polymer sealants. It will use its award of $140,405.56 for seven trainees.
Three interns and four trainees will benefit from training in the development of cross-cutting autonomous systems technology startups in applications including precision agriculture, critical infrastructure protection, public safety, and environmental management at Emerging Technology Ventures, Inc. (ETV), with their award of $121,452.
BlueHalo LLC offices in New Mexico have expanded R&D as well as systems engineering services in support of space superiority, directed energy, and advanced space technologies. They were awarded $436,470 for 14 trainees.
The non-profit New Mexico Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) will provide 20 current employees with further training with an award of $43,650. MEP will provide NM ISO Internal Auditor Certification Training to twenty companies, specific to the development of an internal auditor and audit team for the company’s ISO 9000 quality management and quality assurance program.
Intel recently announced a Mega Hiring Event with the support of the New Mexico Economic Development Department and the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions. The event is set to take place at the Rancho Rio Event Center on July 28th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.