(The Center Square) - New Mexico saw more than $300 million in adult-use cannabis sales in 2022, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Tuesday.
The state began allowing these sales in April 2022. It issued 2,000 cannabis licenses across the state, including 633 cannabis retailers, 351 producers, 415 micro-producers, and 507 manufacturers.
“In just one year, hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity has been generated in communities across the state, the number of businesses continues to increase, and thousands of New Mexicans are employed by this new industry,” Lujan Grisham said in a press release. “I’m excited to see what the future holds as we continue to develop an innovative and safe adult-use cannabis industry.”
March 2023 was the best month on record for cannabis sales in the state; a record-high $32.3 million in cannabis was sold.
The state had accumulated more than $27 million in cannabis excise taxes as of March 2023.
Albuquerque, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe had the most cannabis sales in the first year. Meanwhile, communities, including Clovis, Farmington and Ruidoso, each had more than $7 million in sales.
Plus, towns near the Texas border got business due to marijuana legalization. Sunland Park, for example, recorded $19.4 million in sales.
“From the governor’s signing of the legislation to standing up the Cannabis Control Division and rolling out this new industry, the New Mexico cannabis industry has shown great promise,” Regulation and Licensing Department Superintendent Linda Trujillo said. “We’re looking forward to even more growth in year two.”