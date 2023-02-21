(The Center Square) - Lujan Grisham signed Senate Bill 6 into law. It allows the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) to distribute $100 million in interest-free loans to local governments that have eligible FEMA Public Assistance due to last year’s Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon wildfires. The federal government will reimburse these loans.
Local governments must use these loans to replace or repair public infrastructure damaged by the fire's direct and indirect effects. Indirect effects include flooding and debris flow caused by the fires.
The $100 million comes from the state’s General Fund and will be available for use in Fiscal Years 2023 and 2024.
“This legislation speaks loud and clear: New Mexicans come first,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said in a press release from her office. “The passage of this critical bipartisan legislation exemplifies how swiftly we can come together to serve the people of New Mexico, providing immediate assistance to communities affected by these devastating fires.”
The bill's sponsors were sponsors State Senator Pete Campos, D-Las Vegas; State Senator Liz Stefanics, D-Los Cerrillos; State Representative Ambrose Castellano D-Las Vegas; and State Representative Joseph L. Sanchez, D-Alcalde.
Campos praised New Mexico for taking care of its communities with this bill.
“As Norteños y Norteñas rebuild after the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak Fire, the aid from Senate Bill 6 is essential,” Campos said in the release. “As we wait for federal regulations to catch up to our reality, the state of New Mexico is stepping up to fill a critical gap in funding for northern New Mexico. At the end of the day, somos una familia.”
Additionally, Castellano praised the governor for taking this action.
“The communities impacted by the worst fire in New Mexico’s history have demonstrated their incredible resilience throughout this unprecedented crisis, but they may never be able to fully recover without our support,” Castellano said in the release. “I am grateful to all my colleagues in the House and Senate and to Governor Lujan Grisham for making sure providing this relief was one of the first priorities of the session.”
The loans are unavailable to those covered under the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon Assistance Act. Loan requests must receive FEMA approval before the DFA disburses them. Additionally, the communities will receive the reimbursement money after FEMA reimburses the state for the completed projects.