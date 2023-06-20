(The Center Square) - The Federal Aviation Administration is providing six grants worth $10.9 million to fix infrastructure at six airports in New Mexico.
The New Mexico congressional delegation welcomed the news, praising the FAA's decision.
U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján, D-New Mexico, said the state's airports play a vital role in its economy.
“New Mexico’s local airports are hubs of transportation and economic growth,” Luján said in a press release. “That’s why I’m proud to welcome over $10 million in federal investments to the local airports across our state. From Lea County to Albuquerque, these investments will modernize infrastructure, improve travel, and connect communities.”
U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, said the funding will especially come in handy for the state's rural residents.
“Local airports help sustain and grow New Mexico’s economy. They also connect rural communities in our state to health care services and important economic opportunities,” Heinrich said in the release. “These investments will help our communities from Crownpoint to Jal remain connected to safe and reliable air transportation.”
U.S. Representative Teresa Lega Leger Fernández, D-New Mexico, expressed a similar sentiment. She said the funding will help the state's Native American population, which tends to live in rural areas.
“There is an old saying that a few miles of road may lead only a short distance, but a couple of miles of runway connect the world,” Leger Fernández said in the release. “These funds will make sure that rural airports that serve the Navajo Nation, Clovis, Hobbs, and more can foster economic growth and pave the way for small places to do big things.”
Meanwhile, U.S. Representative Melanie Stansbury, D-New Mexico, said the funding will help keep the state's airports safe.
“I am thrilled to see an investment of almost $11 million into repairing the infrastructure of New Mexico’s airports,” said Stansbury. “Our local airports are not only critical hubs for economic growth but also vital lifelines for connecting our rural communities to essential services and opportunities. These funds will ensure that our airports remain safe, reliable, and accessible—while fostering inclusive economic development statewide.”
And U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez, D-New Mexico, said his constituents will greatly benefit from this funding.
“As one of the largest states in the country, we know how vital connecting our communities is for local economies and increasing access to critical services,” Vasquez said in the release. “I’m proud to see these investments support my constituents in Lea County and Albuquerque.”
The FAA awarded funding to these projects, according to the release:
- $4,550,000 to Double Eagle II Airport in Albuquerque to rehabilitate its runway and seal taxiway pavement.
- $2,800,000 to the Clovis Regional Airport to reconstruct its taxiway and seal runway pavement and surface and pavement joints.
- $432,000 to the Crownpoint Airport to reconstruct its runway.
- $2,473,849 to the Grants-Milan Municipal Airport to reconstruct its taxiway.
- $585,938 to the Lea County Regional Airport to update its master plan.
- $75,000 to Lea County/Jal to rehabilitate runway lighting.