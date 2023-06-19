(The Center Square) - The Department of Workforce Solutions, Economic Research & Analysis Bureau recently released jobs report that the New Mexico Governor's office thinks is one of the best in state history.
New Mexico added 20,900 jobs in May 2023, increasing the total number of jobs in the state to 869,400, the highest ever recorded. Additionally, the report said New Mexico has a 3.5% unemployment rate, slightly below the national 3.7% rate.
“The robust job growth in New Mexico is proof positive that we are enacting all the right policies to grow our economy,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a press release. “We are paying people a livable wage, providing child care for working parents, and making it easier for employers to find prepared candidates by putting more people through college and technical training.”
Many of the gains came in the following sectors, according to the release:
- Transportation and Warehousing: 5,322 jobs (21% increase)
- Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services: 7,194 jobs (12% increase)
- Construction: 3,022 jobs (5.9% increase)
- Manufacturing: 1,541 jobs (5.6% increase)
- Health Care and Social Assistance: 2,269 jobs (1.6% increase)
Economic Development Department Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes touted the governor's policies as being the reason for this job growth.
“The economic policies of Gov. Lujan Grisham and this administration are working,” Keyes said. “EDD is coming off two record-breaking years for job creation with LEDA and JTIP. We are making strategic investments in job growth, recruiting new businesses to the state and helping home-grown small businesses expand. This is how we build wealth and expand economic security for New Mexico’s families.”
Department of Workforce Solutions Cabinet Secretary Sarita Nair concurred and said state investment into expansion programs helped.
“The latest job growth numbers speak volumes about the economic health and growing potential of New Mexico,” Nair said. “The administration’s focus has been on making our employment services widely available to businesses and people across the state and expanding programs like apprenticeships that train and place workers where we need them most. We can see the success of the Governor’s strategy in the unemployment rate and the added jobs.”
Plus, Higher Education Department Secretary Stephanie M. Rodriguez said making higher education and job training more accessible is allowing jobs to be created in the state.
“Gov. Lujan Grisham’s administration is not only growing our economy at a historic pace but making the investments in higher education and career training we need to ensure that New Mexicans are ready to enter these high-skill, family-sustaining jobs,” Rodriguez said. With increased funding for tuition-free college and career training through the Opportunity Scholarship and unprecedented job growth, New Mexico is empowering families and strengthening our economy for decades to come.”