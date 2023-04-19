(The Center Square) - Albuquerque, New Mexico will convert a hotel into an affordable housing complex.
The city will convert SureStay Hotel at Eubank and Lomas into 100 one-bedroom affordable housing units. It will cost the city about $6 million to close the hotel, plus $3 million to $4 million for renovations.
City officials say that converting a hotel into housing will be cheaper than creating a new building.
“If we wanted to build a new 100-unit apartment community, it would cost between 20 and 25 million dollars,” Dan Jiron, with the city’s Family and Community Services Department, told KOB News. “This is substantially less and gets online quicker.”
The city hopes to finish renovating the property by the end of the year.
The project has support from New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who thinks it will help reduce homelessness in the state.
“Addressing housing and homelessness is a priority for my administration, and I was proud to award nearly $3 million to this project, which will make sure more New Mexicans have a place to call home,” Lujan Grisham tweeted.
The city’s mayor Tim Kelley also thinks that having affordable housing in this location will serve the city’s needs better than a hotel.
“We think this particular area of town has had a lot of crime challenges and I want to remind people in the surrounding areas, we’re going to take care of this property,” Keller told KOB News. “This is going to be sustainable housing. It’s going to be much better than transient hotel situations we’ve had in this area.”