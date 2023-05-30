(The Center Square) - Democratic U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján and Democratic U.S. Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández, Melanie Stansbury, and Gabe Vasquez are happy with a decision from the U.S. Department of Energy to provide $17.5 million in hopes of improving access to utilities in New Mexico.
The funding — which comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — hopes to reduce the impact of “extreme weather” on the state’s power grid, allowing New Mexicans to have, “access to affordable, reliable, clean electricity anytime,” according to a press release from Heinrich’s office.
“This is exactly what our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was intended to do — create more affordable, more reliable infrastructure while bringing costs down for families,” Heinrich said. “By reducing the number of weather-related power outages and installing new solar systems in Tribal communities, this investment will go a long way in improving lives across our state and across Navajo Nation. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to ensure all New Mexicans can reap the benefits of this landmark legislation in our transition to a clean energy future.”
Luján agreed that the funding will be especially beneficial for Navajo Nation.
"As the climate crisis continues, it’s critical that we take steps to modernize our electric infrastructure to withstand the impacts of natural disasters,” Luján said. “I’m proud to join my colleagues to welcome over $17 million in funding to provide necessary infrastructure upgrades to New Mexico and the Navajo Nation. This investment will help reduce the number of power outages, increase renewable resources, and boost the clean energy workforce in our state. I’m glad this funding will also help deploy clean energy technologies in the Navajo Nation to lower utility costs for tribal members.”
Additionally, Stansbury said the funding will improve access to lower-emitting energy sources.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering crucial climate resilience resources for our communities,” Stansbury said in the release. “I am excited that the newest wave of funding is sending over $15 million to the Navajo Nation and New Mexico to modernize our electric grid and nearly $1.8 million for solar installation that will help power the Ojo Encino Chapter of the Navajo Nation and lower utility bills. This funding will help us drive our clean energy economy forward—and be resilient in the face of rising temperatures.”
Here is what the DOE funding entails, according to the release:
$14 million for the State of New Mexico. This investment will be used by the State to reduce the number and duration of outages caused by natural hazard disruptions by repairing and strengthening damaged or vulnerable systems.
$1.8 million to Navajo Nation (Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah) to prevent weather-related power outages. This investment will be used by the Nation to reduce the number and duration of outages caused by natural hazard disruptions by hardening power lines, facilities, substations, and other systems. Selected projects will address other outdated and/or failing energy infrastructure items and materials like power lines and poles, transformers, and bucket trucks while reducing the energy burden experienced by low-income Tribal members and disadvantaged Tribal communities.
$1.7 million to Navajo Nation (New Mexico) to install solar systems and lower utility costs. This investment will be used for 50 grid-tied solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, totaling 250 kW on residential homes in the Ojo Encino Chapter—located in the eastern portion of the Navajo Nation in northwest New Mexico. These PV systems will offset from 75% to 95% of local residents’ electric utility bills, collectively saving those tribal members $2 million over the life of the systems.