(The Center Square) - Two United States Senators from different parties have come together to file a bill they hope will boost quantum computing applications in the country.
U.S. Senators Ben Ray Luján, D-New Mexico, and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, introduced the Quantum Sandbox for Near-Term Applications Act last week. The bill would create a public-private partnership in hopes of developing and accelerating quantum applications in the near future.
Senator Luján said that as the United States continues to innovate technologically, it must continue to grow its quantum computing research.
“As national leaders in quantum computing research, New Mexico’s national labs help position our country on the forefront of science and technology,” Senator Luján said. “I’ve been clear that as these innovative, emerging technologies continue to develop, it’s critical there are pathways into the commercial sector to grow our economy. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation with Senator Blackburn that will do just that by helping further quantum computing research and allow our country to reap the benefits of this game-changing technology.”
Meanwhile, Blackburn said the legislation is necessary for the United States to stay competitive globally with communist China.
“As we know in Tennessee, quantum applications have great potential to be a powerful source of technological innovation,” Senator Blackburn said. “While Communist China has publicly acknowledged their goal to lead the world in quantum communications by 2049, it’s critical the United States provide an environment for entrepreneurs and companies to promote competition and continued innovation. This bipartisan legislation will create a public-private partnership to accelerate the development of near-term quantum applications.”
Additionally, the bill has many proponents in the tech sector, including Qubitekk president Duncan Earl, who thinks the bill will benefit American national security.
“The whole U.S. quantum ecosystem will benefit from the Quantum Sandbox for Near-Term Applications Act of 2023,” Earl said in the release. “It is imperative that the U.S. Government push funding toward quantum technology applications in quantum communications and quantum networking to the benefit of our national security posture and promote quantum information science commercialization. The quantum network at EPB in Chattanooga TN is a perfect sandbox, shovel-ready, for quantum innovation. The Act will promote U.S. quantum industry innovation which will be crucial to move quantum technologies toward commercial applications allowing the US to stay competitive on a global scale in the quantum age.”
The bill can be read in full here.