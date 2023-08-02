(The Center Square) - While the nation’s political pundits obsess over Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of former President Donald Trump for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election, there are a couple New Mexico mysteries buried in the indictment.
On page 23 of the indictment, Smith writes that “Co-Conspirator 1 spoke with Co-Conspirator 6 regarding attorneys who could assist in the fraudulent elector effort in the targeted states, and he received from Co-Conspirator 6 an email identifying attorneys in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.”
On page 25 of the indictment, Smith writes that “Co-Conspirator 5 drafted and sent fraudulent elector certificates for the Defendant’s electors in New Mexico.”
Who are all those mysterious “Co-Conspirators” who were writing and talking about New Mexico’s presidential electors and who were the friendly lawyers they identified to help them?
Though prosecutors are mum about who exactly they are talking about, national media have identified some of the players.
- Co-Conspirator 1 is former Trump lawyer and New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, according to CNN and The New York Times.
- Co-Conspirator 5 is pro-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, according to CNN.
- Co-Conspirator 6 is unknown according to CNN, but The New York Times suggests he is Boris Epshteyn, “a strategic adviser to the Trump campaign in 2020.”
What about the pro-Trump lawyers who Epshteyn emailed to Giuliani? The best bet are a pair of lawyers for the Trump campaign who have already been cleared in one ethics investigation, but face another potential inquiry from the state’s Supreme Court according to the Associated Press, “New Mexico-based attorney Mark J. Caruso and another attorney, Michael Smith, who lists a Texas address and a Washington law license.”