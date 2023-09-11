(The Center Square) - Even as New Mexico seeks to restrict the Second Amendment rights of its residents in response to a gun violence "public health emergency," a state office is promoting tourism to Albuquerque.
The New Mexico Film Office announced that it will shoot commercials at various spots in the city through the end of September. The effort will employ 90 New Mexicans, including 29 crew members, 14 resident principal photographers, and 50 background talent. The office did not respond to an email requesting the budget for the ad campaign.
“Inspirado is excited to be able to highlight and represent our hometown with this set of commercials,” commercial producer Keagan Karnes said in the press release issued by the New Mexico Film Office.
The news came not far removed from New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signing an executive order that effectively banned carrying guns on public property in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County for 30 days. The executive order suspended open and concealed carry in both counties.
"Citizens with permits to carry firearms are free to possess their weapons on private property (such as at a gun range or gun store), provided they transport the firearm in a locked box, use a trigger lock, or some other mechanism that renders the gun incapable of being fired," a release from the Governor's office said.
Governor Lujan Grisham signed the executive order in response to three shooting deaths of minors, dating back to late July.
“As I said yesterday, the time for standard measures has passed,” Lujan Grisham said in the release issued by her office. “And when New Mexicans are afraid to be in crowds, to take their kids to school, to leave a baseball game – when their very right to exist is threatened by the prospect of violence at every turn – something is very wrong.”
Critics of the executive order argue that it is an unconstitutional Second Amendment violation.