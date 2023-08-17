(The Center Square) - The U.S. Department of Justice is disbursing over $5 million for New Mexico to enhance its public safety resources.
U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, and Ben Ray Luján, D-New Mexico, secured the funding through Congressionally Directed Spending in the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Agreement.
“Serving as a member of the Appropriations Committee gives me a direct shot at delivering federal resources to New Mexicans who are taking proven, community-based approaches to public safety,” Heinrich said in a press release. “These important federal investments will help our communities prevent crime, increase public safety, and provide support services for survivors of abuse, sexual assault, and violent crime. Until we all feel safe in our homes, schools, and neighborhoods, I will keep working to secure funding to scale effective, community-driven solutions that address the root causes of violent crime.”
Luján said the funding will help prevent crime in New Mexico.
“Every community in New Mexico should have the resources to improve public safety,” Luján said. “That’s why investing in community-led solutions to bolster public safety and support for victims is critical. I’m proud to welcome this investment of over $5 million from the Department of Justice to our local agencies, which will provide support and financial assistance to support crime prevention. I’ll continue to fight to increase public safety resources to help ensure every New Mexican feels safe.”
Here are some of the larger expenditures.
The City of Albuquerque’s Violence Intervention Program and Community Safety Department is receiving the largest appropriation. It will receive $2.05 million to boost the program and the city's new Community Safety Department.
New Mexico’s Department of Public Safety will receive the second-largest disbursement; it will get $600,000 for its Emergency Power Distribution for Vulnerable New Mexico State Police District Facilities Project.
"This funding will assist with the purchase and installation of power generators for the New Mexico State Police District facilities 8, 9, 10, and Sub-District 2 in Raton, N.M.," the release said.
Additionally, Las Cruces will receive $485,000 for Project LIGHT (Lessen the Incidence of Grief, Harm, and Trauma).
The funding will help the city provide trauma-informed responders for those experiencing a "crisis or a behavioral health emergency," according to the release.
Plus, the Albuquerque Police Department is getting $480,000 for its Smart Camera Technology Project.
"Funding will be used for Smart camera technology to assist with problem-solving strategies such as crime reduction, community policing, and investigations," the release said.