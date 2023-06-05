(The Center Square) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is giving more than $31 million to Doña Ana County for its Railroad Crossing Elimination Program. The county will use the funding to make a vehicle overpass at the Industrial Avenue and the Union Pacific Railroad line.
The Federal Railroad Administration allowed the Railroad Crossing Elimination Program under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to offer funding for highway-rail and pathway-rail grade crossing improvement projects.
In all, the Federal Railroad Administration is providing nearly $571 million for 63 projects nationwide, including New Mexico.
The New Mexico Congressional Delegation sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation supporting the Doña Ana County FRA’s Railroad Crossing Elimination Program application last September.
U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-New Mexico, said the funding will help improve New Mexico's economy.
“The Santa Teresa Region is central to trade and transporting goods, and it’s crucial that we reduce congestion to continue to accelerate New Mexico’s economic growth," Luján said in a press release issued by his office. “That’s why I’m proud to welcome these federal investments to Doña Ana County to build an overpass to minimize traffic. This Railroad Crossing Elimination Program will also improve infrastructure and improve safety for drivers and pedestrians passing through our state’s southern corridor.”
nd U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, said the funding will help Santa Teresa reach its economic potential.
“I have worked for years to expand the services and capabilities of the Santa Teresa Port of Entry and secure federal investments in the road, rail, and air cargo infrastructure in this rapidly growing center of New Mexico’s trade economy,” Heinrich said in the release. “This new overpass will finally allow passenger and freight vehicles traveling through Santa Teresa’s port of entry and industrial parks to drive over the Union Pacific rail line and reduce traffic congestion. This is one more piece in the overall puzzle to help Santa Teresa realize its full potential as a powerhouse destination for international trade, the onshoring of our supply chains, and major economic growth opportunities for New Mexico.”