(The Center Square) - At least 488 SNAP households in New Mexico are potential victims of EBT fraud, the New Mexico Human Services Department announced this week.
The victims are Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) customers who shopped at the Smiths Food and Drug in Los Lunas.
The Human Services Department informed the store of the fraud.
“It’s unconscionable that anyone would steal food out of the mouths of the most vulnerable New Mexicans,” Kari Armijo, Acting Cabinet Secretary for the department, said. “The sad truth is card skimming can happen to anyone who uses a credit, debit, or EBT card, including SNAP customers. We are doing all we can to restore the food benefits of our customers as quickly as possible.”
A card skimmer was discovered at the store on June 22; someone put it in the store at a self-service kiosk on May 25.
HSD wants all SNAP customers negatively impacted by this theft to contact the Department. The agency plans to restore stolen benefits and urges those who had their information stolen to update their pins.
HSD urges SNAP recipients to monitor their benefits to see if anyone stole their benefits. The state can replace benefits lost as far back as October 2022. However, SNAP customers must contact HSD within 30 days of discovering suspected benefit theft to get reimbursement.
Here is how people can report EBT fraud, according to the release:
- Going in person to an HSD Field Office
- Call our Consolidated Customer Service Center line at 1-800-283-4465
- Report the benefits theft online at www.yes.state.nm.us
- Customers can report the fraud to the Office of Inspector General at 1-800-228-4802. You should also contact local law enforcement.