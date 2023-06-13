(The Center Square) - The two United States Senators from New Mexico are backing a decision from the Bureau of Land Management to provide New Mexico with $7.6 million to restore the lower Pecos River watershed in the state's southeast region. The funding comes from the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law in 2022.
U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, and Ben Ray Luján, D-New Mexico, praised BLM for its decision.
Heinrich said the move will protect the region's diverse wildlife.
“The Pecos River provides irrigation water to communities in southeastern New Mexico and a home to plants and animals found nowhere else on Earth,” Heinrich said in a press release. “I’m proud to welcome these major investments from the BLM to restore healthy soils, grasslands, wildlife habitat, and improved outdoor recreation access on the Lower Pecos.”
Luján said the funding will help protect public lands.
“The Pecos River is a vital resource to our communities,” Luján said. “That’s why I’m proud to welcome these federal funds from the Bureau of Land Management to invest in the well-being and restoration of the Lower Pecos River watershed. The health of our public lands and water is a priority to preserve these resources for generations to come.”
The funding will support landscape-scale treatments to, "protect fragile soils, increase native grasses, reverse fragmentation, improve water filtration and groundwater recharge, reduce sediment loads in the Pecos and its tributaries," according to the release.
Doing this could increase hunting opportunities in rural southeastern New Mexico and west Texas, according to the release.
It could also help restore the habitats of the following plants and animals, according to the release: pronghorn, lesser prairie chicken, bluntnose shiner, gambusia, aplomado falcon, Pecos sunflower, Noel’s amphipod, wild buckwheat, Texas hornshell mussel, Kuenzler’s hedgehog cactus and dunes sagebrush lizard.
The project is one of 21 BLM funded across 11 states; the Bureau provided a combined $161 million for the projects.
The money for this project is in addition to the $1.35 million of funding secured for Pecos Watershed restoration work under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.