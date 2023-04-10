(The Center Square) - Nearly one million New Mexico residents will receive tax rebates this spring.
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a tax bill last Friday that, among other things, will provide $500 rebates to more than 900,000 taxpayers this spring.
Additionally, the bill expanded the state’s child tax credit, as well as its gross receipts tax deduction for health care practitioners and the state’s film tax credit.
“Every one of these provisions directly helps New Mexicans through supporting working families, bolstering the health care workforce, and fostering continued economic growth,” Governor Lujan Grisham said in a press release issued by her office. “Expanding the Child Tax Credit will help over 200,000 New Mexico families and broaden our successful effort to reduce child poverty rates, which dropped by a full percentage point between 2019 and 2021. Cutting the gross receipts tax for health care practitioners will lower costs for patients and keep more doctors in New Mexico, and increasing our support for film and television will leverage more private investment in our state and mean more jobs for New Mexicans.”
Singler filers will receive $500 rebates, while married couples will get $1,000. Heads of households and surviving spouses will also receive $1,000. The checks will be distributed in June.
Additionally, a separate $15 million appropriation of Human Services Department money was included in House Bill 2, offering rebates to New Mexicans who were ineligible for those rebates.
The expanded child tax credit will offer more than $100 million in tax breaks for 214,000 families. Next year, they can claim a larger credit; in some cases, they can claim up to $600 per child.
Additionally, the bill allows healthcare providers to deduct copays and deductible payments from gross receipts tax on, “many healthcare practitioner services covered by insurance or managed healthcare plans,” according to the release.
The change may save taxpayers up to $52 million; New Mexico was one of just two states that lacked such a deduction.
“I am so pleased that Governor Lujan Grisham continues to support health care providers and ensuring access to care by expanding the gross receipts tax deduction for health care,” Dr. Barbara McEneny, CEO of the New Mexico Cancer Center, said in the release. “With this step, New Mexico just became more competitive in recruiting and retaining doctors.”
As for the film tax credit, the governor’s office said it is one of nine target sectors the state is counting on to diversify its economy.
The industry had $1.5 billion in economic impact in the state between 2021 and 2022 and supports more than 8,000 jobs. Additionally, the median hourly wage of a film worker in the state is $32 an hour.
“We have delivered a strong industry that is creating higher-paying jobs for New Mexico’s families and business owners. This bill builds on that momentum so New Mexico can remain a leader in this innovative jobs-rich industry well into the next decade,” Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes said in the release.
The bill will reduce state revenues by about $150 million in Fiscal Year 2024, according to the governor’s office.