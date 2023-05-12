(The Center Square) - Some New Mexico residents deceived into paying for so-called free tax services will receive compensation as a result.
New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez announced that consumers who paid TurboTax’s owner Intuit for supposedly free services will start receiving checks from a $141 million multistate settlement announced last year.
More than $900,000 will be made available to New Mexico residents victimized by this deception.
Eligible residents will receive an email about the settlement from Rust Consulting; the state will mail checks to those impacted this month.
People eligible for checks include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018, even though they were eligible to file for free because of the IRS Free File Program.
“The way that TurboTax advertised this ‘free’ service was extremely confusing and deceiving to millions of consumers,” Torrez said in a press release issued by his office. “We are glad to join forces with other attorneys general across the country to provide restitution to our citizens.”
Last year, New York Attorney General Letitia James, along with the attorneys general of Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington, announced a $141 million agreement with Intuit over deceiving low-income Americans into paying for tax services that should have been free. All 50 states and the District of Columbia have now signed the agreement.
Most consumers negatively impacted by the deception will likely receive between $29 and $30.
More information about the settlement is available at www.AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.