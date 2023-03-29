(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed Senate Bill 4 into law, ensuring that students have free school meals. She signed the bill at Pinon Elementary School in Santa Fe.
The bill passed through the state legislature with unanimous approval. Senate Majority Whip Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque, and Senator Leo Jaramillo, D-Española, were the bill’s primary sponsors.
“Today, New Mexico is leading the nation by not only providing free healthy school meals to every student in our state, but we’re also making sure those meals are nutritious foods that kids want to eat,” Governor Lujan Grisham said in a press release issued by her office. “When we feed our children, we’re feeding our future – these investments today will yield benefits tomorrow through generations of healthier New Mexicans.”
New Mexico is now one of four states that have enshrined universal free meals in law. It is the only one of those four laws to have provisions related to healthy meal requirements and food waste, according to the release.
It will cover breakfast and lunch for all K-12 students starting with the 2023-2024 school year. The state expects that the initiative will cost $30 million per year.
Padilla touted the bill, saying it will provide food security and a model for other states to copy.
“Healthy meals in schools lead to healthy young minds in our communities, and I’m incredibly proud of the partnerships we are forging to ensure every student has access to nutritious meals at school,” Padilla said in the release. “From the Hunger-Free Students’ Bill of Rights Act, we passed six years ago ending lunchroom shaming, to this measure ensuring that every kid will have access to free, nutritious meals, New Mexico continues to set a national example for addressing childhood food and nutrition security. I applaud Governor Lujan Grisham for making this a priority and signing Senate Bill 4 into law today.”
Plus, Jaramillo said the bill will help combat hunger in the state.
“For many families in communities across New Mexico, access to a nutritious breakfast and lunch will fill an absolutely critical need, given that for some kids these might be the only meals they have for that day,” Jaramillo said in the release. “No child should ever have to suffer from being hungry and I want to thank the Governor for her support on Senate Bill 4 and carrying through on her promise to provide healthy, free meals for every student in New Mexico.”