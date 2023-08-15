(The Center Square) - Sandia National Laboratories opened its new Emergency Operations Center last week.
The center will boost its emergency incident management coordination and communications with its workforce and the community during emergencies, disasters, and crises, according to a press release from Sandia Labs.
The new facility, located on Kirtland Air Force Base, costs $42.5 million, is 25,000 square feet, and will be fully operational by early 2024.
The facility will house the National Nuclear Security Administration and Sandia emergency management staff offices, plus a 24/7 Emergency Management Communications Center.
It will also feature incident-management and coordination spaces, plus multi-purpose training rooms.
During emergencies or crises, the Emergency Operations Center will be staffed by emergency management specialists all day and night.
The facility will feature updated tools and enhanced capabilities to help collect, analyze, and share incident information with emergency response entities, including Kirtland Fire Emergency Services, Sandia Medical Clinic, or the University of New Mexico Hospital.
Sandia’s Emergency Management will oversee its daily operations at the new Emergency Operations Center.
The labs’ Emergency Management Communications Center will offer round-the-clock support for emergency and non-emergency calls, space for three dedicated 911 call stations, two dedicated non-emergency call stations, and a dedicated Sandia duty officer station.
"The facility boasts redundant mechanical and electrical systems, a backup generator, showers, a kitchen with a pantry, a dining area, and temporary sleeping areas, ensuring it can operate independently for at least 72 hours," the release said.
Here are some improvements the new center offers over the old one, according to the release.
- Larger, more flexible space.
- More area for a comprehensive EOC structure that aligns with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Incident Management System.
- Accommodations for up to 102 EOC staff — 62 in the main area and 40 in an overflow area — compared to the 18-staff capacity of the current center.
- Improved technology to share a common operating picture throughout the facility via an advanced situation center and a series of video walls and monitors.
- Advanced multi-purpose training room with the latest technology.
The NNSA’s Enhanced Minor Construction and Commercial Practices (EMC2) initiative supports the new Emergency Operations Center. It is one of four projects in its initial pilot program.
"This initiative allows the acquisition of non-complex, non-nuclear facilities following commercial best practices within NNSA requirements," the release said. "The streamlined acquisition and execution processes under EMC2 accelerate delivery and increase buying power for commercial-like construction."
U.S. Representative Melanie Stansbury, D-New Mexico, praised the new center. She said the new facility will help improve American national security.
“This facility will help ensure safety and peace of mind so that our scientists, engineers, and service members can do their jobs," Stansbury said. "You are on the edges of scientific discovery, and you are ensuring our national security, not only here in the United States, but abroad. So, I want to say thank you for your service, whether you’re in the sciences, engineering, you’re on the front lines as a member of our national security apparatus, whether you’re a member of the armed forces or the National Guard or you are a support person who helps make everything that happens on this campus possible.”
Jill Hruby, Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration reiterated that sentiment. She said it will give people the necessary tools to do their jobs.
“The new Emergency Operations center is the last of four pilot projects supported by NNSA’s Enhancement Partner, Construction and Commercial Practices (program)," Hrubry said. "This pilot program presents an opportunity to streamline construction and requirements using approaches common in commercial construction. This new facility represents our commitment to a modern enterprise capable of meeting our mission requirements and giving our workforce the facilities they deserve. It is not buildings that make our mission a success. It’s people. So, for those of you that are going to be in this building, thank you.”
And Sandia Labs Environment Director of Safety and Health David Stuhan, said the facility will make responding to emergencies easier.
“This new state-of-the-art facility is a symbol of the importance of being prepared and to really have the capacity and capability to respond to all hazards and threats," Stuhan said. "This facility truly reflects the laboratories commitment to protect our workforce, the public, property, and the environment. And this facility will operate as the guardian for our national security mission here at Sandia.”