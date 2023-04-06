(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill that will limit the ability of public bodies to regulate abortion and so-called gender-affirming care.
Grisham signed Senate Bill 13 into law, it enshrines “protections for health care providers and patients in New Mexico,” according to a press release from the governor’s office.
The law will prohibit state entities from sharing patient information for women who have abortions in New Mexico. It also restricts the ability of public bodies to restrict, “access to abortion and gender-affirming health care,” according to the release.
“We are seeing the rights of individuals seeking critical health care services being quashed in states around the country,” Governor Lujan Grisham said in the release. “These policies have real consequences that play out in the lives of American families, and New Mexico is a state that will stand up for the rights of all to access the health care services they need.”
Some states use civil enforcement of abortion laws, holding accountable those who aid and abet abortions, including abortion providers. New Mexico’s new law directs the state to limit cooperation in such investigations.
State Senator Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque, praised the governor for signing the bill into law.
“While other states continue turning back the clock on reproductive rights and gender-affirming care, New Mexico continues to lead with compassion. Every person’s medical privacy deserves to be respected and protected,” Lopez said in the release. “I want to thank all the co-sponsors and champions who helped craft and support this legislation, and Governor Lujan Grisham for her unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one is criminalized for receiving or providing safe and legal health care.”
The bill also had support from Kayla Herring, Director of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.
“We are so proud and appreciative that our community, champions in the legislature, and governor sent a clear message today that gender-affirming and reproductive health care are protected in New Mexico,” Herring said in the release. “To our health care providers, thank you for ensuring New Mexicans and those who travel to us receive the compassionate care they deserve. And to our gender-expansive community members, we see you, we honor you, we are here for you.”
Critics of the law say, among other things, that it will result in New Mexico becoming a safe harbor for physicians wanted for performing illegal abortions in other states.
“An abortionist who sends pills to another state will be protected by New Mexico,” the New Mexico Alliance for Life told The Pinon Post. “Additionally, the abortionist must have fled from that state after the commission of the action. This may create a loophole if an investigation is not brought before the abortionist arrives in New Mexico.”