(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill to invest some of the state’s oil and gas revenue in its Severance Tax Permanent Fund.
The bill Grisham signed was Senate Bill 26; she signed it into law on Friday last week.
“This is yet another huge investment in New Mexico’s future,” Lujan Grisham said in a press release. “By responsibly reinvesting the record revenues we are seeing now, we ensure that future budgets are less dependent on the current state of the oil and gas industry.”
The bill passed with bipartisan support in both chambers of the legislature. Starting in Fiscal Year 2025, the law will automatically direct oil and gas revenues to the Severance Tax Permanent Fund; the money will earn an average return of 5.7%. Previously, the money went into the state’s general fund.
“Even though current oil and gas revenues are high in New Mexico, our state economists predict they will start declining in the next 8 to 12 years,” State Senator Roberto Gonzales, D-Taos, said in the release. “Senate Bill 26 is a critical course correction that invests in New Mexico’s long-term financial stability while not compromising on budget priorities or our longstanding commitments. Making this investment will help New Mexico offset these projected future declines, and I thank Governor Lujan Grisham for her partnership throughout the process.”
With the new revenue, the state’s Severance Tax Permanent Fund is expected to grow from $8.2 billion in 2024 to $30 billion by 2035, according to the release from the governor’s office.
“The impact of this will be remarkable. Our current revenue situation allows us to enact game-changing policies now, while still ensuring revenues are available to meet priorities of future legislators and governors,” Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Wayne Propst said in the release.
The release adds that the state will have “$1.9 billion in ‘new’ recurring money to appropriate in FY25, $1.6 billion in FY26, and $1.3 billion in FY27.” It also said the state will, “reinvest $587 million in the Severance Tax Permanent Fund in FY 25; $1.2 billion in FY26, and in FY27 $1.6 billion in FY27.”
It will continue depositing money in subsequent years, and the amount will depend on the level of oil and gas revenues.