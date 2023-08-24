FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Dave King, of Lockheed Martin, marshals out the AC-130J Ghostrider as it taxis the runway for its first official sortie Jan. 31, 2014, at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The Air Force Special Operations Command MC-130J arrived at Eglin in January 2013 to begin the modification process for the AC-130J, whose primary mission is close air support, air interdiction and armed reconnaissance. A total of 32 MC-130J prototypes will be modified as part of a $2.4 billion AC-130J program to grow the future fleet.