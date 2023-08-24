(The Center Square) - U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, both Democrats from New Mexico, met with U.S. Air Force leaders to discuss investments and future plans at Cannon Air Force Base.
Notably, the Senators met with Assistant Secretary of the Air Force Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Air Force Special Operations Command Commander Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, and Cannon Air Force Base Leadership, among others.
Heinrich said he will keep advocating for the Air Force Base and that it is vital for several New Mexico communities.
“Today, we secured a commitment that Cannon Air Force Base will remain a stronghold for the Air Force well into the future. The importance of Cannon to Clovis, Curry County, and New Mexico cannot be overstated. Cannon is also indispensable to our national security," Heinrich said in a press release issued by his office. "With the New Mexico Congressional Delegation and our strong local partners in Clovis, I will continue to advocate at the highest levels to strengthen our investments and long-term commitment to Cannon’s future success."
Luján concurred, saying the Air Force Base is good for the country's national security.
“Cannon Air Force Base is a stronghold for our national security and to the community of Clovis and Curry County,” Luján said. “The New Mexico Congressional Delegation and I maintain support for our Armed Forces and the four military bases that call New Mexico home. I remain committed to working with the Air Force, the administration, and local partners to secure more resources for Cannon.”
Clovis Mayor Mike Morris praised the two Senators for their leadership and advocacy.
"This meeting came about as a result of the senators’ leadership," Morris said. "You had willing and committed partners come together with the General, the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, and our two United States Senators to have a real conversation about the importance of Cannon Air Force Base to Clovis and Eastern New Mexico. What we came away with is a long-term commitment; literally, that was the phrase used by the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force. We know we can’t rest on that. We have to continue to work and make sure that the men and women of AFSOC are going to be at home in Clovis. But it means so much to know that we have a committed partnership at all levels."
As members of Congress, Heinrich and Luján have secured over $660 million in military construction funding to upgrade infrastructure at Cannon.
Additionally, they have called on the Defense Health Administration to improve medical care access for service members and their families at Cannon.
"The senators have also worked to deliver historic federal infrastructure investments for Clovis and surrounding communities, including $322 million in federal resources to support the completion of the Eastern New Mexico Rural Water System," the release said.
The meeting comes as New Mexico politicians urge Air Force leadership against efforts to relocate assets and service members from CAFB.
Heinrich hand-delivered a letter to President Joe Biden in Albuquerque earlier this month, urging his administration to keep investing in Cannon.
Last Month, several New Mexico politicians, including Heinrich and Luján responded to the U.S. Air Force announcing it would relocate seven MC-130J aircraft and around 300 to 350 service members, designated as the 6th Special Operations Squadron, to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona.
Along with the state's three U.S. Representatives, Luján and Heinrich wrote to the Defense Health Agency in June to "encourage improved medical support at CAFB and review any barriers that limit medical services hiring or contracting," the release said.
The U.S. Senate passed the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act last month. The two Senators from New Mexico secured a provision to spend $5 million on a new fire station at CAFB. They also unsuccessfully introduced an amendment to prevent funding from being used to relocate units from Cannon to Davis-Monthan.
Additionally, Heinrich secured $2 million for a fire station and emergency communications center at Cannon in the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Fiscal Year 2024 Appropriations Bill in June.
Also, Heinrich secured $5 million in funding for a 192-bed dormitory at Cannon, the release said.