(The Center Square) - Insomnia will soon be a qualifying condition to obtain medical marijuana in New Mexico.
The state's Department of Health’s Medical Cannabis Program announced Tuesday that the condition will qualify for enrollment starting in June. The announcement was made at the Medical Cannabis Program's Medical Advisory Board meeting.
“Even though patients may access cannabis without a medical cannabis card through the adult use program, by including insomnia in the list of qualifying conditions, patients would have increased opportunity to discuss with their medical provider how cannabis can be used to impact their insomnia and help them sleep better," Department of Health Secretary Patrick M. Allen wrote in the approving statement. "From a health equity perspective, medical cannabis can offer a legal alternative to the expensive medications sometimes utilized by those suffering with insomnia.”
Insomnia is the 30th qualifying condition for the state's Medical Cannabis Program. Before this addition, anxiety was the most recent addition in December 2022.
The Lynn and Erin Compassionate Use Act created the state's Medical Cannabis Program.
"The purpose of this Act is to allow the beneficial use of medical cannabis in a regulated system for alleviating symptoms caused by debilitating medical conditions and their medical treatments," the release said. The New Mexico Department of Health administers the program in accordance with the act."
