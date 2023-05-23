(The Center Square) - The New Mexico Children, Youth & Families Department recently expanded its nondiscrimination policy.
The Department said it is its “most inclusive and robust” policy ever.
“We know LGBTQIA+ youth are overrepresented in the child welfare system, and unfortunately are still shunned by family members at an alarming rate just because of sexual orientation or other factors,” Secretary Brian Blalock said in a press release. “As an agency, we want to send the clear message that we support all of our youth. We are here with open arms.”
The directive says that CYFD will not discriminate against any child or youth involved in the system based on any of the following: race; creed, religion; sex or gender; gender identity; gender expression; sexual orientation; marital status, or partnership; familial or parental status; pregnancy and breastfeeding or nursing; disability; genetic information; intersex traits; citizenship or immigration status; national origin; tribal affiliation; ancestry; language; political affiliation; military or veteran status; medical condition, including HIV/AIDS; status as a survivor of domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking; and housing status, including homelessness; or any other non-merit factor.
The directive goes into effect on June 29. It includes the children's department, plus contracted services and programs.
All new and current employees will receive training on nondiscrimination policies.
The Lambda Legal, NMCAN, True Colors United, Family Equality, and Equality New Mexico helped craft the new policy.
The policy covers all divisions and bureaus, including Protective Services, Juvenile Justice Services and the Behavioral Health Division.