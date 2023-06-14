(The Center Square) - The New Mexico congressional delegation is welcoming funding from the Federal Communications Commission to help a school in New Mexico.
U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, and U.S. Representative Teresa Leger Fernández, all Democrats, support the FCC providing $3.2 million from its Emergency Connectivity Fund to the Pine Hill School of the Ramah Navajo Chapter of the Navajo Nation.
The fund provides schools and libraries with money to buy technology equipment and broadband connections for remote learning and off-campus use.
“Connecting more families from the Ramah Chapter on the Navajo Nation to high-speed internet is exactly what investing in the American people looks like. I’m pleased to welcome this funding as we continue the work of growing our economy by growing our middle class,” Heinrich said. “Access to reliable, high-speed internet is a necessity for students working on their homework assignments, families who need access to telehealth services, and so much more. Expanding broadband access to all of our communities is one of the surest ways to boost our economy, improve education outcomes, and strengthen public safety.”
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 created and funded the fund, which Luján supported. The program provides a combined $7.17 billion to eligible schools and libraries, including Tribal libraries.
“In this digital age, students need access to internet connectivity inside and outside the classroom,” Luján said. “As Chair of the Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband, bridging the digital divide for rural and Tribal communities is a top priority. My staff and I have worked extensively with Pine Hill and other schools around New Mexico to close the homework gap and provide connectivity wherever students learn. This significant investment will help ensure students and teachers are connected to the tools needed to succeed.”
Leger Fernández concurred, adding that she sees broadband access as vital to the Navajo Nation improving its education quality.
“Fast and reliable internet connections are a public utility. Students and teachers rely on high-quality broadband more than ever to learn and work,” Leger Fernández said. “This funding will help make sure that Navajo Nation will not be left behind in the age of online learning. When we invest in our bright young students, we invest in our future.”