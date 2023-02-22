Democratic state Rep. Christine Chandler, of Los Alamos, with microphone, fields questions from legislators in the New Mexico House of Representatives in Santa Fe, N.M., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, about a bill that would provide tax rebates and payments to offset steep gasoline costs and inflation. The House voted 51-13 to endorse the legislation that was cosponsored by Chandler and Democratic colleagues. More than a dozen states are considering or implementing payouts to the public in response to raging inflation and budget surpluses. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)