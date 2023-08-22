(The Center Square) - The Multifamily Housing and Congregate Housing Services programs in New Mexico recently received $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in hopes of improving affordable housing access for senior citizens.
U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-New Mexico, praised HUD for providing the funding. He said it will help prevent homelessness in New Mexico.
“Access to safe and affordable housing is essential for our communities,” Luján said in a press release. “I’m proud to welcome these federal investments toward affordable housing, which will help alleviate financial burdens for seniors. No one should go unhoused, and that’s why these investments are critical to our communities, and I will continue to support resources to expand affordable housing for all.”
U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, said everyone needs a home, and this helps make that more feasible for more people in New Mexico.
“Every New Mexican deserves a safe and secure place to call home,” Heinrich said. “I’m proud to welcome this federal funding that takes us a step closer toward meeting that goal for seniors. And I remain committed to tackling New Mexico’s housing crisis head-on with real solutions that invest in a better, more stable future for all.”
Additionally, when addressing this funding, U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-New Mexico, called housing a "human right."
“Housing is a human right,” Stansbury said in the release. “That’s why I am thrilled to welcome this federal funding that will help seniors keep a roof over their heads. It is our responsibility to make sure our communities are taken care of, and investments like this do just that.”
Here is the state will use the funding, according to the release:
- $73,700 to Gallup Sunset Hills Apartments, LLLP in Gallup, N.M.
- $62,428 to Yes Housing, Inc. in Albuquerque, N.M.
- $57,797 to Montana Meadows Apartments in Las Cruces, N.M.
- $56,691 to Roswell Summit Apartments in Roswell, N.M.
- $56,460 to Wildewood Apartments in Roswell, N.M.
- $53,224 to Apple Ridge Apartments in Farmington, N.M.
- $52,440 to Yes Deming Mountain View Apartments, LLLP in Albuquerque, N.M.
- $50,807 to Casa Del Rio, LLC in Albuquerque, N.M.
- $45,628 to Socorro Village, LLC in Socorro, N.M.
Luján's office said the state's congressional delegation will continue looking for ways to improve the affordable housing shortage in New Mexico.