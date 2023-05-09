(The Center Square) - The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department announced some proposed regulations it hopes will keep childcare costs down for families including those making up to $120,000 a year.
The department proposed rules would let most New Mexico families keep receiving free child care through its child care assistance program while giving providers increased rates. The program costs more than $150 million a year from oil and gas revenues.
The proposed rule changes, “build on Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s vision for universal, high-quality early care and education,” according to a press release.
“No other state in the nation is doing more to relieve the financial burden of child care for families and make sure early childhood educators are fairly compensated for the incredibly important work they do,” Governor Lujan Grisham said. “This administration is committed to continuing our groundbreaking work to build an early childhood system that lifts up families and supports bright futures for our children.”
Here are the goals of the department's proposed regulations, according to the release:
Maintain 400% federal poverty level eligibility for the childcare assistance
Increase child care assistance rates for providers effective August 1, 2023
Notify clients and providers three months in advance if the state implements copayments
Update sliding fee scale, exempting families up to 185% of the federal poverty level from having a copayment (all copays will continue to be waived until further notice)
Ensure that families receiving child care assistance do not pay gross receipts taxes on child care as this cost is included in the proposed rate increases
In April 2022, the department expanded its income eligibility for childcare assistance to families making up to 400% of the federal poverty level. It made families of four making about $120,000 per year eligible for assistance. The move waived parental copays, making childcare free for most New Mexican families.
Cabinet Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said the moves will help more New Mexico families afford and access quality childcare.
“Our proposed changes add to a set of historic and generational investments in New Mexico’s prenatal-to-age-five system that will be a game changer for families and young children in our state,” Groginsky said in the release. “Enabled by the Governor’s vision and the New Mexico state legislature’s strong support for early childhood programs and services, we are embarking on the largest expansion of PreK in state history, increasing early intervention provider rates to support high-quality services for infants and toddlers with developmental delays and disabilities, expanding our home visiting programs to serve more families in more counties, and leveraging federal Head Start resources to better meet families’ needs.”
A full copy of the proposed regulation changes is available here.