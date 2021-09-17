(The Center Square) – New Mexico has seen overdose deaths by fentanyl increase by 129% from 2019 to 2020.
Fentanyl, along with methamphetamine, contributed to 78% of overdose deaths in 2020, according to a report from the Legislative Finance Committee.
Brian Serna, president of New Mexico Association of Addiction Professionals (NMAAP), said government restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 are among the reasons for the increase.
“It turns out that the people who are healthy influences in [an addict’s] life – could be coworkers, could be extended family members, could be family members – when they’re cut off from those people and all they’re left with is the dealer and the users that they hang out with, that exacerbates the problem immensely,” Serna told The Center Square. “Just the fact that people are cut off from others – even in casual senses.”
Serna notes important emotional functions like funerals had been stopped, leaving grievers severed from support.
“Very strict social distancing regulations do not help,” he said. “I think it was madness when people couldn’t see a dying family member because of social distancing or gather for a funeral, but that’s just my personal take on that.”
He points out resiliency research shows that much of what keeps kids from turning to drugs are extracurricular activities, involvement with friends and community.
“The social and emotional health of our state, of our people, of our youth, is not something that we can just sacrifice because we’re trying to protect the most vulnerable, and I feel like I’m going out on a limb here saying that,” Serna said. “I think it’s important to protect the most vulnerable, but what we don’t realize is is that we’re making these kids, all of them, more vulnerable.”
A contributing factor in the rise of fentanyl-related deaths relates to its increase in availability, he said. Fentanyl has been a problem for much of the rest of the country for a while, and now it has finally caught up to New Mexico, Serna said.
He encourages those who are able to maintain ties with addicts they know, because in his experience relationships are the biggest factor in survival and recovery.
“In New Mexico, family is in the top three values for New Mexicans regardless of their cultural background, but even more so in some minority communities. But what I’ve seen over and over again – and I’ve been in this field for 20 years – I’ll see families pull away when they see someone developing a problem,” he said.
Serna supports New Mexico state government for allocating some money toward recovery solutions, including his own behavioral health company, which teaches families how to maintain contact with an addict while also preserving boundaries.