(The Center Square) – Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver signed into law a measure to help young people released from juvenile facilities reintegrate back into their communities.
Oliver is serving as acting governor during Gov. Phil Murphy’s Italian vacation.
S-2924/A-4663 appropriates $8.4 million over fiscal years 2022 and 2023 to the Juvenile Justice Commission for a two-year “Restorative and Transformative Justice for Youths and Communities” pilot program.
“A stronger and fairer New Jersey begins, in many ways, with our young people,” Oliver said in an announcement. “It is essential that we not only invest in our communities but also in our youth. Every child, regardless of their zip code, deserves a chance to succeed and reach their full potential. This bill is bringing us closer to that realization in New Jersey.”
The pilot program includes developing “innovative, restorative, and transformative justice continuums of care” in Camden, Newark, Paterson and Trenton. It includes “restorative justice hubs” and “community-based enhanced reentry wraparound services.”
In an announcement, Jennifer LeBaron, acting executive director of the New Jersey Juvenile Justice Commission, said through the pilot program, “youth in communities most impacted by the justice system will be presented with new opportunities for growth and development and critical social supports that will both help to prevent system involvement and ensure a successful transition home.”