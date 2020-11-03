(The Center Square) – New Jersey voters largely favored incumbents in many of New Jersey’s congressional races, but several high-profile races remained too close to call.
In the Second Congressional District U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who flipped from Democrat to Republican in the wake of the U.S. House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, is locked in a close battle with Democrat Amy Kennedy.
With 69 percent of precincts reporting, Van Drew had 51 percent of the vote to Kennedy’s 47.4 percent, according to Politico. Kennedy has declined to concede the race.
In another hotly contested raced, U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski is locked in a battle with state Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean Jr. With 34.9 percent of precincts reporting, Malinowski had 55.8 percent of the vote to Kean’s 44.2 percent, according to Politico.
In New Jersey’s First Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, a Democrat, appeared headed to an easy victory over Republican Claire Gustafson.
In the Fourth Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, a Republican, appeared to fend off a challenge from Democrat Stephanie Schmid and three others.
In the Fifth Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat, defeated Republican Frank Pallotta.
In the Eighth Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Albio Sires, a Democrat, easily defeated Republican Jason Mushnick and Libertarian Dan Delaney.
In the Ninth Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, a Democrat, held off a challenge from Republican Billy Prempeh and Chris Auriemma, representing the Veteran For Change Party.
In the Tenth Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr., a Democrat, knocked off Republican Jennifer Zinone and three other challengers.
In Eleventh Congressional District, Democrat U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill defeated Republican Rosemary Becchi.
In the Twelfth Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, a Democrat, held off Republican Mark Razzoli and two other challengers.
Two other races remain too close to call, including the Third Congressional District, where U.S. Rep. Andrew Kim, a Democrat, is locked in a race with Republican David Richter. With 42 percent of precincts reporting, Kim had 55 percent of the vote to Richter’s 43.9 percent.
In the Sixth Congressional District U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, a Democrat, is hoping to fend off a challenger from Republican Christian Onuoha. With 28.3 percent of precincts reporting, Onuoha had 52.1 percent of the vote to Pallone’s 47.9 percent.