(The Center Square) – The share of New Jersey workers who are members of labor unions numbered 642,000 in 2019, or 15.7 percent of the workforce, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
The percentage of union members in the state’s workforce was the sixth highest among the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The total number of workers in New Jersey last year was 4,094,000, according to the BLS study.
Nationwide, the share of wage and salary employees who were union members in 2019 was 10.3 percent, a percentage point drop of 0.2 compared to 2018, the BLS reported. The percentage of unionized public-sector workers is five times greater than that of private-sector workers, the study said.
Unionization rates were highest in protective security services, schooling, training and library jobs, the BLS reported. And on average, union members make $1,095 per week, compared to $892 for nonunion workers, according to the study.
---
2018-2019 Labor Union Membership by State
|State
|Total Employed in 2018
|Union Members in 2018
|Union Members as % of Workforce in 2018
|Total Employed in 2019
|Union Members in 2019
|Union Members as % of 2019 Workforce
|Rank as Union % of 2019 Workforce
|Hawaii
|601,000
|139,000
|23.1%
|574,000
|135,000
|23.5%
|1
|New York
|8,404,000
|1,872,000
|22.3%
|8,253,000
|1,732,000
|21.0%
|2
|Washington
|3,270,000
|649,000
|19.8%
|3,393,000
|638,000
|18.8%
|3
|Rhode Island
|479,000
|83,000
|17.4%
|475,000
|83,000
|17.4%
|4
|Alaska
|299,000
|55,000
|18.5%
|282,000
|48,000
|17.1%
|5
|New Jersey
|3,935,000
|587,000
|14.9%
|4,094,000
|642,000
|15.7%
|6
|California
|16,399,000
|2,405,000
|14.7%
|16,485,000
|2,504,000
|15.2%
|7
|Nevada
|1,376,000
|191,000
|13.9%
|1,379,000
|201,000
|14.6%
|8
|Connecticut
|1,677,000
|268,000
|16.0%
|1,680,000
|244,000
|14.5%
|9
|Oregon
|1,738,000
|242,000
|13.9%
|1,772,000
|255,000
|14.4%
|10
|Minnesota
|2,634,000
|395,000
|15.0%
|2,662,000
|364,000
|13.7%
|11
|Illinois
|5,694,000
|786,000
|13.8%
|5,658,000
|771,000
|13.6%
|12
|Michigan
|4,320,000
|625,000
|14.5%
|4,323,000
|589,000
|13.6%
|13
|Massachusetts
|3,397,000
|464,000
|13.7%
|3,397,000
|406,000
|12.0%
|14
|Pennsylvania
|5,575,000
|701,000
|12.6%
|5,642,000
|676,000
|12.0%
|15
|Ohio
|5,054,000
|639,000
|12.6%
|5,127,000
|610,000
|11.9%
|16
|Maine
|573,000
|74,000
|12.9%
|588,000
|69,000
|11.8%
|17
|Maryland
|2,784,000
|307,000
|11.0%
|2,912,000
|330,000
|11.3%
|18
|Vermont
|291,000
|31,000
|10.5%
|290,000
|33,000
|11.2%
|19
|Missouri
|2,675,000
|251,000
|9.4%
|2,661,000
|297,000
|11.1%
|20
|Montana
|427,000
|50,000
|11.8%
|437,000
|46,000
|10.5%
|21
|New Hampshire
|664,000
|68,000
|10.2%
|677,000
|69,000
|10.3%
|22
|West Virginia
|684,000
|68,000
|10.0%
|704,000
|72,000
|10.2%
|23
|Washington, D.C.
|354,000
|35,000
|9.9%
|361,000
|34,000
|9.3%
|24
|Colorado
|2,564,000
|281,000
|11.0%
|2,631,000
|237,000
|9.0%
|25
|Delaware
|434,000
|45,000
|10.3%
|432,000
|38,000
|8.7%
|26
|Kansas
|1,283,000
|90,000
|7.0%
|1,280,000
|112,000
|8.7%
|27
|Alabama
|1,950,000
|180,000
|9.2%
|2,041,000
|173,000
|8.5%
|28
|Nebraska
|882,000
|59,000
|6.6%
|894,000
|75,000
|8.4%
|29
|Indiana
|3,049,000
|269,000
|8.8%
|3,007,000
|249,000
|8.3%
|30
|Wisconsin
|2,700,000
|219,000
|8.1%
|2,698,000
|218,000
|8.1%
|31
|Kentucky
|1,812,000
|161,000
|8.9%
|1,786,000
|144,000
|8.0%
|32
|Wyoming
|235,000
|15,000
|6.5%
|243,000
|18,000
|7.3%
|33
|New Mexico
|812,000
|56,000
|6.8%
|813,000
|58,000
|7.1%
|34
|Iowa
|1,461,000
|113,000
|7.7%
|1,543,000
|97,000
|6.3%
|35
|Mississippi
|1,121,000
|58,000
|5.1%
|1,105,000
|70,000
|6.3%
|36
|Florida
|8,702,000
|484,000
|5.6%
|8,827,000
|551,000
|6.2%
|37
|Oklahoma
|1,583,000
|90,000
|5.7%
|1,554,000
|96,000
|6.2%
|38
|North Dakota
|343,000
|18,000
|5.2%
|356,000
|21,000
|6.0%
|39
|Arizona
|2,943,000
|156,000
|5.3%
|3,028,000
|174,000
|5.7%
|40
|South Dakota
|387,000
|22,000
|5.6%
|395,000
|22,000
|5.6%
|41
|Louisiana
|1,785,000
|89,000
|5.0%
|1,784,000
|94,000
|5.3%
|42
|Arkansas
|1,176,000
|56,000
|4.8%
|1,200,000
|62,000
|5.2%
|43
|Idaho
|733,000
|34,000
|4.7%
|764,000
|37,000
|4.9%
|44
|Tennessee
|2,816,000
|155,000
|5.5%
|2,947,000
|135,000
|4.6%
|45
|Utah
|1,343,000
|56,000
|4.1%
|1,409,000
|62,000
|4.4%
|46
|Georgia
|4,466,000
|201,000
|4.5%
|4,422,000
|180,000
|4.1%
|47
|Texas
|11,989,000
|512,000
|4.3%
|12,334,000
|497,000
|4.0%
|48
|Virginia
|3,875,000
|168,000
|4.3%
|3,881,000
|156,000
|4.0%
|49
|North Carolina
|4,331,000
|118,000
|2.7%
|4,396,000
|102,000
|2.3%
|50
|South Carolina
|2,016,000
|55,000
|2.7%
|2,140,000
|47,000
|2.2%
|51
Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics