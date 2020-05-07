(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out the convictions for two aides to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie related to the “Bridgegate” controversy.
The court, in a decision written by Associate Justice Elena Kagan, ruled that while the actions of the aides may have been unethical, they did not rise to the level of crimes.
"Not every corrupt act by state or local officials is a federal crime," Kagan wrote. "Because the scheme here did not aim to obtain money or property, [William] Baroni and [Bridget Anne] Kelly could not have violated the federal-program fraud or wire fraud laws."
In a statement shortly after the ruling was announced, Christie thanked the justices for their decision.
“The unanimous decision today by the U.S. Supreme Court ends a 6½ political crusade by former U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman and the Obama Justice Department,” Christie wrote. “What cannot be undone is the damage that was visited upon all of the people dragged through the mud who had nothing to do with this incident by the prosecutorial misconduct and personal vindictiveness of Paul Fishman.”
Christie was never charged in connection with the Bridgegate scandal, which originated when his staff members conspired to create a traffic jam to punish a political opponent, the mayor of Fort Lee, New Jersey, who had refused to endorse Christie during his 2013 run for re-election.
The Supreme Court ruled that because Baroni and Kelly did not receive any direct benefit from their actions, they could not have committed fraud.
"The question presented is whether the defendants committed property fraud," Kagan wrote. "Under settled precedent, the officials could violate those laws only if an object of their dishonesty was to obtain the Port Authority's money or property.”
The Bridgegate scandal dogged Christie during his second term in office and may have been on voters’ minds during his 2016 campaign for the Republican nomination for president ran aground.
Christie wound up endorsing the eventual nominee, Donald Trump, and ran Trump’s transition team leading up the president’s inauguration in January 2017.