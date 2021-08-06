(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, D-N.J., wants the federal government to allocate at least $100 billion for local school construction and renovation projects nationwide as part of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.
Norcross joined more than 90 lawmakers in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in sending a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
“An investment of at least $100 billion in school facilities will be critical to achieving the full promise of the American Families Plan for our middle and working class communities,” the lawmakers wrote.
“Without an upgrade to school facilities, these communities will struggle to implement universal preschool, expand school nutrition programs, achieve climate resiliency, close the digital divide, and recruit and retain educators,” they added. “Furthermore, failure to adequately invest in school facilities will undermine our march towards racial and economic justice, as these are the communities with the lowest tax bases and fewest resources for capital improvements.”
The lawmakers pointed to an American Society of Civil Engineers report card giving school infrastructure a D+ grade. They also cited a June 2020 Government Accountability Office report that found 54% of school districts nationwide needed to “replace or update major systems in more than half their buildings,” according to the letter.
U.S. Sen. Corey Booker, D-N.J., and U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., also signed the letter. Norcross previously introduced the bicameral Reopen and Rebuild America’s School Act of 2021, which would have allocated $130 billion in grants and bonds for school projects.