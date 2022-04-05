(The Center Square) – Four of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the country are located in New Jersey and two are just blocks from each other in Elizabeth, a recent study reveals.
The analysis, published by Fang Law Firm in Denver, found that a disproportionate number of deadly intersections are in rural areas – contrary to what one might expect – and occur at the crossing of a highway and a local road.
The latter applies to the deadliest intersections in New Jersey.
Lalor Street and Route 129 in the state capital of Trenton tops the list of the most fatal intersections. Second on the list is East Jersey and Spring streets, the latter also known as U.S. 1&9, in Elizabeth. A mere four blocks away, Spring and East Grand streets is No. 9 on the list.
At No. 3 is the Toms River intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and State Road 70.
These aren’t necessarily the intersections where the most crashes happen, but more fatalities occur at these intersections – perhaps in part because the speed limit, as the legal study says, “changes dramatically” there.
Based on the statistics alone, it would appear that these intersections have become more dangerous after they were identified as such in the City of Elizabeth’s 2005 Master Plan. The New Jersey Department of Transportation worked to improve the intersections as a result of this plan by adding safety features like pedestrian signals, “minor signing and striping enhancements," and tri-color traffic lights. Both intersections now have at least four tri-color traffic lights. East Jersey and Spring streets have more for the left turn lanes.
But all of the fatal crashes at both of these sites happened after such improvements were made, according to the Fang study.
The East Jersey and Spring Street intersection has had 10 fatals since 2006. Seven deadly crashes have occurred at the East Grand and Spring streets intersection since 2008. The former saw its most recent fatality on Jan. 2, 2022, with a two-car collision that led to the death of a 54-year-old woman. According to metrolaw.com, the accident happened because one vehicle did not heed the traffic light.
Just over half of the fatal crashes at East Jersey and Spring streets involved alcohol, and all but one of them have involved pedestrians, according to city-data.com. Only one of the seven crashes at the Grand Street intersection involved alcohol, but once again, all seven involved pedestrians.
The Fang Law Firm’s study isn’t the first time the fatality rate of these intersections has come up in external research. They’ve been named in studies done by other injury firms, and even in an article by Time Magazine.
Contacted by The Center Square, the police department in Elizabeth declined to comment except to say that the state should provide a better traffic signal mechanism to prevent future accidents.
Attempts to talk with officials from New Jersey DOT were unsuccessful.