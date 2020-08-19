(The Center Square) – The New Jersey Republican Party, the Republican National Committee and Donald Trump’s campaign are suing Gov. Phil Murphy saying his plan to allow residents to vote primarily by mail in the Nov. 3 General Election is unconstitutional.
Executive Order 177 is “beyond the scope of powers granted to the Governor under the Elections and Electors Clauses of the U.S. Constitution,” NJGOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt said in a statement. The order violates the 14th amendment’s right to vote and deems in-person voting as “second class,” the plaintiffs said in the lawsuit filed in New Jersey’s U.S. District Court.
The lawsuit cites incidents from the state’s May 2016 primary for municipal and school board seats. That election was done by mail.
Republicans contend that 900 ballots were bulk mailed, about 10 percent were rejected, and many people never received a ballot. Trump has cited an election fraud case from this year's primary in Paterson as evidence that mail-in balloting is ripe for fraud.
“Across the country, the Democrat Party is launching an alarming assault on the safety and security of our elections,” said Matt Morgan, general counsel for Trump 2020. “In the state of New Jersey, where their universal vote-by-mail system has already resulted in fraud and disenfranchisement, Governor Murphy continues to remove safeguards against abuse.”
State Sen. Michael Testa Jr., an attorney, is serving as counsel for the group.
“Not only does the election system he’s attempting to implement virtually guarantee some number of votes are lost, miscounted, or double counted, it undermines the faith our citizens have in our elections,” Testa said in a statement. “The Governor is exceeding his constitutional authority, all in pursuit of a system that is riskier than Russian roulette.”
Democrat, for their part, have taken shots at Trump, saying his reluctance to provide funding to the U.S. Postal Service jeopardizes the election.
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said in a tweet on Tuesday that he was joining other attorneys general in suing the United States Postal Service over changes in mail delivery that could jeopardize plans for mail-in voting.
After Postmaster Louis DeJoy said late Tuesday any changes to the postal service would be delayed until after the election, Grewal tweeted “we remain vigilant.”
“We welcome today's retreat by the Postmaster General, but we're not going anywhere,” Grewal tweeted. “We remain concerned about the changes already implemented and will continue working with other state AGs to protect the election and protect New Jerseyans' right to vote.”