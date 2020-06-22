(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s economy was in the top third of all states taking a financial hit from the impact of stay-at-home orders and business closures at the hands of coronavirus precautions, according to a recently released study.
According to a state-by-state study of the economic impacts from COVID-19, researchers with the personal finance website WalletHub ranked the Garden State No. 14, in terms of its exposure to the precautions in place to address the pandemic.
WalletHub’s overall ranking looked at the volume of the most impacted business sectors and how they stack up to New Jersey’s overall gross domestic product and the state’s employment.
Researchers in the study asserted New Jersey’s overall employment was the seventh most impacted across the U.S., with several specific industries hit especially hard from the closures. In particular, advertising ranked No. 1, transportation ranked No. 9, educational services ranked No. 10 and the real the estate and employment services sectors ranked No. 11
Of the impacted business categories – which included food service, retail and mining, oil and gas – New Jersey was ranked No. 28 in the study. Real estate was deemed the most impacted industry overall, at No. 6, followed by educational services, No. 15, and arts and entertainment, at No. 18.
WalletHub’s findings come three months into the pandemic and renewed calls to take greater strides toward restarting multiple areas of New Jersey’s economy.
As June has progressed, Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy has been discussing his multi-phased approach toward lifting restrictions that have been in place since the coronavirus was ruled a pandemic in mid-March.
As an impacted industry, retail ranked No. 23 in New Jersey. The sector received a slight boost on June 18 when Murphy, in his daily news briefing, announced shopping malls were being permitted to reopen beginning June 29.
As Murphy stated in the press briefing, it will not be business as usual, however.
“In accordance with our social distancing practices, all mall customers will be required to wear face coverings,” Murphy said. “Common areas, such as communal sitting and food courts, must remain closed or otherwise cordoned off.”
In the news briefing, Murphy reiterated indoor entertainment complexes, including movie theaters and arcades, remain closed for the foreseeable future under his orders. Mall-based restaurants will be able to provide takeout services.
The continued restrictions in place under Murphy and his administration have drawn criticism from state lawmakers.
State Sen. Mike Testa, R-Cumberland, is among the legislators who have called on Murphy to loosen some of the restrictions that remain in place.
“The economic impacts caused by Gov. Murphy’s never-ending sate shutdown have already crippled our economy and will possibly devastate South Jersey businesses for the next decade,” Testa said in a statement May 28, in reference to the section of the state he represents.
“The matter of fact is that our business owners are captains of their industry, and they are fully capable of opening and keeping their employees and customers safe,” Testa said.
But in the first weeks of June, Murphy has defended the measured approach he and others in his administration are taking.
In a June 11 news release, Murphy shared the results of a recent survey his administration conducted in conjunction with Rutgers University’s Heldrich Center for Workforce Development.
According to the survey, 51 percent of New Jersey business owners cited consumer confidence as the most pressing issue. A majority – 60 percent – reportedly stated a desire to seek assistance from the state government to reopen safely.
“This survey verified much of what we anticipated as we began the process of restarting the economy,” Murphy said. “While business owners are eager to get back to work and get their operations back up and running, they remain concerned about consumer and employee confidence and are eager to avoid a second wave of this insidious virus.”