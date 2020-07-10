(The Center Square) – The New Jersey Senate Budget Committee will vote Tuesday on a proposal that will allow Gov. Phil Murphy to borrow up to $9.9 billion from the federal government to cover state budget shortfalls attributed to restrictions put in place to slow the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Senate Democrats reached an agreement with the governor on the plan Friday.
The full Senate will vote on the proposal Thursday. The Assembly passed the resolution last month.
Two senators and two assembly members will serve on the Select Commission on Emergency COVID-19 Borrowing. Any borrowing requests from Murphy must be approved by a majority vote of the committee.
“Senator Paul Sarlo, Chairman of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee, and I will serve on the commission as the Senate members and will fulfill our responsibility to meet the needs of the people of New Jersey,” Sweeny said in a statement.
The money will still not be enough to cover the state’s budget woes, Murphy said at his Friday news briefing. He estimated the deficit from the middle of 2020 to the middle of 2021 is probably a “$20 billion hole.”
Republican Sen. Declan O’Scanlon called the agreement "unconstitutional."
“This plan represents fiscal irresponsibility on a scale that is unprecedented even by Trenton standards,” O’Scanlon said in a statement. “To fund spending over the next fiscal year, taxpayers will be on the hook for $10 billion of debt and potentially more than $30 billion of interest payments over the 35-year repayment period that the proposal allows.”
The plan is “insane,” said Republican Senator Michael Testa.
“Taxpayers will be paying for this madness for the next 35 years,” Testa said.
Voters should have some say in the plan, O’Scanlon said.
“To saddle the next generation of New Jerseyans with potentially $40 billion of debt repayments for spending that will occur next year is beyond insane,” O’Scanlon said. “That’s exactly why schemes like this must be approved by the public.”
Garden State Initiative President Regina M. Egea also denounced the agreement in a statement.
“Friday afternoon announcements of backroom deals that show no concern for their constituents is what frustrates taxpayers and discourages residents from remaining in our state," Egea said. "Having not even a reference that the 'commission' is considering cost reductions prior to authorizing any borrowing tells us all that New Jersey's debt load just went up by $10 billion this year with tax increases sure to follow.”
Murphy has repeatedly said the federal government should help states.
“I still don’t have a better handle on the federal cash,” Murphy said. “I would assume, what I think anyone will assume, with this virus ravaging so many states, the probability of something happening is probably sadly for all the wrong reasons going up. But I can’t tell you how high, when or how New Jersey will be treated in that context.”
Murphy said it was too early to tell what the effect will be on taxes but said “I personally like the notion of the folks, both individuals, companies, certain purchases that reflect folks who have succeeded, helping us to pay for a comprehensive program toward shrinking the inequities in our state. But that’s a personal opinion and not breaking news yet.”