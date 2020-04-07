(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy closed all New Jersey state and county parks on Tuesday, saying residents were not following social distancing guidelines implemented to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“I do not take this action lightly,” Murphy said at a news conference. “Some of my fondest memories with my own children are beautiful spring days in parks playing soccer and enjoying our family. But my focus, and my sole mission in life right now, is the health of every New Jersey family.”
Murphy extended the state of emergency by an additional 30 days. He originally issued the order March 9, but the order expires every 30 days, he said.
Murphy said he has spoken with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont about looking at a regional approach to reopening businesses and mobilizing resources. But he added “we are not there yet.”
“We’re not even close to changing things,” Murphy said. “That curve has to come down.”
Murphy said officials were looking at other ways to restrict the spread of the virus but did not indicate a full lockdown was imminent.
“There’s not much left that we haven’t bolted to the floor,” Murphy said.
Another 232 deaths of New Jersey residents were reported Tuesday, bringing the number to 1,232 since the outbreak began. Since Monday's report, 3,361 positive coronavirus tests were reported. New Jersey now seen 44,416 cases, the second highest number in the country.
Of the new deaths, 33 were residents of long-term-care facilities, and 188 of the state’s nursing homes have at least one coronavirus case, according to state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. The department is looking at a statewide plan to give the homes more resources and improve staffing.
“It will require in some cases for patients to be moved, around and that’s extremely disturbing to elderly individuals,” Persichilli said. “But those who have not been exposed, we want to keep them safe, and those who have been exposed or perhaps diagnosed, we want to make sure they are getting cared for.”
Murphy also issued an executive order that waives assessment requirements for students from 8th to 12th grades. The order also removes the required assessments for high school seniors as long as they have met all of the other requirements. Because schools have been closed, the governor also waived the use of student growth data for educator evaluations.
“This will ensure that no student is left behind or unduly penalized due to these extraordinary circumstances,” Murphy said.
The governor also waived budgeting and staffing decisions for New Jersey schools because of the cancellation of the April elections.