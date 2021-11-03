(The Center Square) – New Jersey Republicans say they could pick up an additional eight Assembly seats and three more in the Senate.
In perhaps the most shocking race, Republican Edward Durr leads Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, in South Jersey’s 3rd District. According to The New York Times, Durr has 52% of the vote; Durr spent a mere $153 on his campaign, the New Jersey Globe reported.
“I kept telling myself and telling people I was going to do it, but in the back of my mind I was like, ‘You know, how am I going to beat the Senate president?” Politico quoted Durr as saying. Sweeney has held the post since 2010.
In another key race, Assemblywoman Jean Stanfield, R-Burlington, was leading incumbent Sen. Dawn Addiego, D-Evesham. Stanfield similarly had about 52% of the vote.
“New Jersey and Virginia showed the nation and world that New Jerseyans and all Americans want freedom not government mandates,” Assemblyman Erik Peterson, R-Hunterdon, said in a statement. “The people sent their message loud and clear to the party bosses and Democrat Party that their draconian measures and scare tactics will not douse the flames of freedom that burn within all of us.
“The voters are saying ‘no’ to indoctrinating our children, no to vaccine mandates and no to government by executive order,” Peterson added. “We, the Republican Party, are here to defend the people’s constitutional rights and hold the far left accountable for trampling on those rights.”
There are 80 Assembly seats in New Jersey, and Democrats held 52 of those seats, according to Ballotpedia. Democrats held 25 of the Senate’s 40 seats; there was one vacancy.
Meanwhile, voters defeated a ballot measure to expand betting on college sports. However, voters approved a measure to allow non-profits to use the proceeds from “games of chance,” such as bingo and raffles, to fund their operations.