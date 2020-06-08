(The Center Square) – Some lawmakers say Gov. Phil Murphy violated his own executive orders when he walked with protesters over the weekend, with one senator calling it a “let them eat cake” moment and an assemblyman asking police to cite them.
Murphy and his wife Tammy, who wore masks, were at protests in Hillside and Westfield.
The actions were a violation of Murphy’s own executive order, Assembly Jay Webber said in a letter to State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan.
“Consistent with the treatment of other individuals who have committed similar acts, that behavior appears to merit a criminal citation for violations pursuant to N.J.S.A. App.A 9-49(h) and 9-50.” Webber said in his letter. “A violator of those laws ‘shall be adjudged a disorderly person and shall be subject to imprisonment for a term not to exceed 6 months or shall pay a fine not to exceed $1,000.00 or to both a fine and imprisonment, in the discretion of the court.’”
Murphy responded at his Monday news conference by saying, “I think we can say both – that this is an extraordinary moment in our nation’s history and we have to be vigilant about public health.”
“We need people to be tested and be peaceful,” Murphy said. “This is a moment that I think is bigger than any of us right now. I will leave it at that.”
When asked specifically if it seemed hypocritical, Murphy said, “I’ve already addressed this. This is up to local law enforcement in any case. In any other anti-racism protest I am aware of that was related to COVID-19 that has occurred, A., there have been very few citations but B., they have been directed only at the organizers.”
Murphy went on to say he could not imagine what it would be like if people were told to stay in and told “they had to ignore systemic racism.”
“This is literally unique in our nation’s history,” Murphy said. “This feels different this time. It’s up to us to make sure it stays different.”
Other Republican lawmakers call Murphy’s public appearances with Sen. Joe Pennacchio the governor’s “let them eat cake moment.”
Hal Wirths questioned why small businesses are closed and gatherings are limited to 25 people but the governor marched with hundreds of others.
“I believe in peaceful protest and every citizen using their First Amendment rights to petition government officials, even Murphy,” Wirths said. “But it is outrageous for him to march in such close proximity while businesses are forced to remain closed, churches are shut down, and peaceful protestors are being cited for violating Murphy’s edicts.”
Assemblyman Parker Space, who owns Space Farms Zoo and Museum in Wantage, said the First Amendment applies to everyone.
“It’s not limited to those Murphy deems ‘essential’ to his re-election next year,” Space said. “The state police actually had a stakeout in Beemerville waiting to arrest people who wanted to peacefully protest the lockdown in my parking lot.”
Murphy said he and his wife have scheduled COVID-19 tests.