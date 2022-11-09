(The Center Square) – Republicans in New Jersey scored a victory Wednesday when Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski conceded defeat in his race against Republican Tom Kean Jr. for the 7th District seat.
The Associated Press had yet to call the race by 3 p.m. EST, but Malinowski, a two-term incumbent, congratulated Kean on Twitter late Wednesday morning.
Kean had garnered more than 52% of the vote with 95% counted.
Moments after Malinowski’s statement, Kean Jr. responded by thanking Malinowski for his service, and the voters for backing him.
“Throughout this district and throughout this nation, we have been given an opportunity to change the course of history,” Kean wrote. “I am incredibly grateful to the voters of the Seventh District for their confidence.”
Nationwide, Republicans did not get the red wave many expected in the midterm elections. Still, wins like Kean’s are putting the GOP on the precipice of taking control of the U.S. House. As of Wednesday afternoon, the GOP had claimed 205 seats, according to The New York Times, and needs 218 to become the majority.
Kean, 54, campaigned on supporting energy independence to lower fuel costs for consumers, backing tax relief for middle-class Americans, cutting “wasteful spending” to curb inflation, and promoting U.S. businesses to ease supply chain concerns.